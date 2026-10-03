Queenstown interior designer Carmen Hubber has scooped three awards at the recent National Kitchen and Bathroom Awards.

Additionally, two other Lake Hayes projects, designed by Christchurch’s Davinia Sutton, of Detail by Davinia Sutton, have also been recognised.

Presented in Auckland last month, Hubber, of Hub Design, won a Designers of National Kitchen and Bathroom Association ‘Gold Bathroom Design Award’, a ‘Character Kitchen Design’ award and ‘Southern Kitchen Design Recognition’.

Golden work: Queenstown interior designer Carmen Hubber, of Hub Design, won a Designers of National Kitchen and Bathroom Association ‘Gold Bathroom Design Award’ for this Jack's Point ensuite. Photo: Supplied

The DNKBA recognition was for Hubber’s work on an ensuite bathroom for Jack’s Point’s ‘Rigato Retreat’, while her work on ‘Quartzite Peninsula’, at Kelvin Peninsula, netted her the other two.

Spatial innovation: Davinia Sutton, of Detail by Davinia Sutton, won the 'Residential Spatial Innovation Design’ for this Lake Hayes pad. Photo: Stephen Goodenough

Sutton — who also won the ‘Supreme Bathroom Design Award’ for another project — received ‘Creative Excellence in Bathroom Design’ for ‘Lake Escape’ at Lake Hayes, and ‘Residential Spatial Innovation Design’ for her work at ‘Entertain Me’, also located at Lake Hayes.

Creative excellence: This Lake Hayes bathroom, designed by Davinia Sutton, won the 'Creative Excellence in Bathroom Design’. Photo: Stephen Goodenough

Additionally, Hannah Withy, of Double Black Design, picked up a ‘Creative Excellence Kitchen Design Award’, a ‘Kitchen Distinction Award ($60,000-$90,000) and ‘Southern Kitchen Design Recognition’ for her work on Wānaka’s ‘Raw Precision’.

This year, the awards attracted 95 entries, including 54 kitchens and 23 bathrooms.

— TRACEY ROXBURGH