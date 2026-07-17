Rufus Sewell. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

An eight-episode drama set amid Queenstown’s beauty and opulence will explore themes of “power, class and family”, Netflix has announced.

Named Queenstown, the series, by Silent Firework and Runaway Unicorn, was the first Netflix-commissioned series to be set and shot in New Zealand, a statement from the streaming service said.

The series was expected to generate $40 million for the local economy and was already in production in the resort town, the statement said.

The story followed a privileged family and the people who worked for them as they collided over power, loyalty and desire.

Netflix Australia and New Zealand content director Amanda Duthie said shooting its first locally commissioned series in New Zealand was “a huge moment for us”.

‘‘This is a bold, propulsive story of power, class and family set against the opulent world of luxury in a ski town and we can’t wait for our members to fall in love with this series the way we have.

‘‘Along with a terrific screen sector and with the support from the New Zealand Film Commission and the screen production rebate, we’re delighted that this production is creating opportunities for local crew, businesses and emerging talent while bringing this story to life.”

Frances O'Connor. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

About 450 jobs for cast and crew would be generated between now and Christmas, the majority of those to be filled by Queenstown and New Zealand residents.

The commission’s backing included support for early location and production research, contributing funding for initial scouting and helping with introductions to Tourism New Zealand and regional tourism and film offices.

Commission chief executive Annie Murray said having a production like Queenstown filmed in the resort over six months was a “significant boost” to the country’s screen workforce.

‘‘Around 120 local crew are engaged across the production, alongside a clear commitment to talent development through internships and a mid-career attachment.

‘‘Partnering with a global platform like Netflix supports jobs in the short term and builds capability, experience and opportunity that will endure well beyond this production.”

Te Kohe Tuhaka. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The cast included Emmy nominee Rufus Sewell (The Diplomat, Scoop, The Father), Frances O’Connor (Wednesday, The Missing), Alycia Debnam-Carey (Apple Cider Vinegar, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Godzilla x Kong: Supernova), and Te Kohe Tuhaka (Chief of War, The Convert, Kōkā).

Queenstown was created and written by executive producer Chloe Stearns (Wolf Like Me, The Falling Girls), and directed by Roseann Liang (Avatar — The Last Airbender) and Glendyn Ivin (The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Penguin Bloom).

Executive producers Jodi Matterson and Libbie Doherty said they were “incredibly grateful” to Ms Duthie and the Netflix team for “backing our vision to help bring what we believe will become audiences’ next obsession”.

A release date would be advised in due course, Netflix said.

tracey.roxburgh@odt.co.nz