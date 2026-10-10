It has just got easier for Queenstowners to spoil their pets.

New Zealand-owned Petdirect has opened its fifth and largest store at Queenstown’s Five Mile with over 5000 products on its shelves.

Co-owner Aaron Waters says they already have over 4700 online customers in Queenstown-Lakes, so a physical presence made sense — as proven, he adds, by the interest they have had since opening last week.

The branch has employed 12 staff to enable them to have time to give customers advice about how best to care for your pets.

“One of the things I read is everybody wants to do better by their pets, but probably only half of us know how.

“Some of the big concerns are pets with skin and coat issues, so there’s plenty of foods and supplements that can really help out.”

As a nod to Queenstown, they have incorporated schist into their counter and are stocking a local dog treat, Slobber Chops.

Waters expects their dog wash and dryer to be popular.

He says they are aiming to support local causes like Cat Rescue, and are sponsoring a Rotary club-organised dog parade in March.

They are hosting an open weekend this Saturday and Sunday that will include face painting, free coffee, specials and a ‘spin and win’ wheel — “everybody wins a prize but there’s also some really cool grand prizes”.

— PHILIP CHANDLER