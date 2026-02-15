Taste of Art contestants (from left) Tommy Hope and Dani Pushkar from Auckland’s Tala, Josh Phillips and Bailey Mckenzie from Arrowtown’s Aosta, Giulio Barducci and Pier Italiano from Queenstown’s Toast & Oak, Ankita Chakravarty and Tan Duy Tran from Queenstown’s Tamarind No5 and independent Queenstown chefs Yahsan Yu and Roy Hwang have been cooking up a storm. PHOTO: SUPPLIED Take 10 chefs, let them go wild with their creations and you have the ingredients for a Queenstown-based TV reality cooking competition that starts screening this week. Taste of Art is an elimination series featuring teams of two, with eight of the chefs based locally and two from Auckland, and two celebrity judges — world-rated Vaughan Mabee, head chef of Queenstown’s Amisfield restaurant, and Australian food critic and former MasterChef Australia judge Melissa Leong. The series was filmed last year in just over 14 days at Frankton’s Remarkable Studios, the former H&J Smith’s department store. "Normally we come to Queenstown to take advantage of the beautiful outdoors, so it was actually kind of exciting to do a studio show we would typically film in a city," Philly De Lacey, chief executive of production company Screentime NZ, said. "It just shows the breadth of what we can achieve here." Taste of Art begins on Thursday, at 7.30pm, on TVNZ 1 and TVNZ+. It has already been picked up in Australia. "If it performs well, I really hope we get to do it again and bring new talent to the table and see what other chefs can do," Ms De Lacey says. philip.chandler@odt.co.nz