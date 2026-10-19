SUBSCRIBERQueenstownOtago plant conservation champions recognised at national awardsCelebrating the 2026 New Zealand Plant Conservation Network awards are (from left) network president Alex Fergus, Queenstown Lakes District Council parks, community and volunteers officer Yvette Ridley, Sararose Brown and Neill Simpson of the Whakatipu Reforestation Trust, Otago Regional Council senior scientist in terrestrial ecology Scott Jarvie and awards co-ordinator Jo Smith. Photo: SuppliedMonday, October 19, 2026SHAREfacebooktwitterwhatsappemaillinkedinfacebooktwitterwhatsappemaillinkedinPHOTO