Kelvin Heights. Photo: Tracey Roxburgh

Police inquiries and forensics are ongoing in Queenstown after a house was burgled yesterday and another nearby was also targeted.

Otago Lakes Central area response manager Senior Sergeant Glenn Wilkinson said there were no suspects as of yet.

Electronic items were taken from an address on Cedar Dr, Kelvin Heights Peninsula, and a second address was targeted nearby - likely on the same night or early in the morning.

Occupants were home at the second address and disturbed a male on their balcony who ran off and was not located.

‘‘Given the proximity of the two addresses concerned it’s pretty likely to be the same offender for both of those,’’ Sgt Wilkinson said.

People in the area should secure their properties and keep an eye on neighbour’s properties, he said,

‘‘Don’t be shy in giving us a call, we would rather come out and find that it’s a legitimate visitor that went to the address then to find out late that it was a burglar.’’

cass.marrett@odt.co.nz