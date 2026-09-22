Police are appealing to the public for sightings of a woman missing from the Queenstown area.

In a social media post, police said Erika was last seen in Skippers Saddle near Coronet Peak on Friday, September 18.

Skippers Saddle is a lookout and trailhead, near the intersection of Coronet Peak Rd and Skippers Rd, about 15 minutes driver from Queenstown.

“Police and Land Search and Rescue volunteers will be operating in the vicinity of Skippers Road and Mount Dewar, but enquiries so far haven't located her,” the post read.

Erika is of Brazilian descent, has dark curly hair and typically wears glasses.

She was last seen wearing a black hat, tan brown puffer jacket, black tights and hiking boots and was driving a white Toyota Rav4 rental car, registration RKM122.

CCTV footage of Erika in the clothes she was last seen in. Photo: Supplied/NZ Police

"Police and her family have concerns for her welfare and would like to see her return home.

“If you have seen Erika, the car mentioned above or know her whereabouts or movements, please call 105 and reference file number 260921/8173.”