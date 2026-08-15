Wakatipu Premiers prop Camilo Henriquez Aguilar took home three awards at the Wakatipu Rugby Club’s annual awards night last Saturday.

He was the Premiers’ players’ player and the Premiers’ most improved player and also the club’s personality of the year.

The Premiers’ player of the year was Joe Tingle.

The women’s side’s player of the year was Lauren Brown, their rookie of the year was Caoimhe Condon and the players’ player was Aaliyah Fowler.

The Wanderers’ player of the year was Nathan Guerin and most improved player was Blake Carson, while the infamous ‘Wanderers’ Way Teapot’ award went to Harry Shaw.

The Wakatipu club woman award went to Rosie Cunningham.

— PHILIP CHANDLER