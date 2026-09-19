Queenstown’s Freeman Roofing’s team is in the running to be named the “best place to work” in New Zealand.

The Kiwi roofing manufacturer has been named a finalist in the medium workplace category — 100 to 149 employees — of the 2026 Best Places to Work Awards for the second consecutive year.

The recognition includes the Queenstown team, which is part of the company’s 11 locally-based manufacturing branches around New Zealand.

The Best Places to Work Awards recognise organisations across NZ that listen to their people and focus on creating strong workplace experiences through leadership, workplace practices and culture.

Freeman Roofing Queenstown branch manager Brad Rule says they operate in a busy and growing construction market, and describes the recognition as a “fantastic achievement” that belongs to every member of the team.

“Freeman Roofing Queenstown is all about good people, great clients and a great place to work.

“That’s how we roll.”

Meantime, Colliers NZ — which includes Colliers Queenstown — has been named a finalist in the ‘extra-large’ workplace category (250-plus employees), while Go Rentals, which also has a presence in Queenstown, is also a finalist in the medium workplace category, as well as in sustainability and innovation.

Winners will be announced at a gala dinner on October 22.

— TRACEY ROXBURGH