A mountain biking murder, a war with rabbits and a body in Queenstown’s Lake Whakatipu.

They’re just some of the mysteries to be solved during the second season of A Remarkable Place to Die, which premieres on TVNZ 1 and TVNZ+ next Sunday, September 13, at 8.30pm.

Season 2 of the murder-mystery drama series, filmed entirely in Queenstown over about six months earlier this year, features six-90-minute episodes, up from four last year, and came with a $20 million-plus budget

Screentime CEO Philly de Lacey, who conceived the idea for the show, says it’s “a whopping step up” from the first season.

“All of our core cast are developing, there are way more layers and textures going on with each of the characters … there are some great [murder mysteries] — it’s just highly entertaining.”

She’s also thrilled more parts of the Whakatipu Basin will be showcased on the small screen, to an international audience, while a couple of new key characters, who De Lacey describes as “wickedly delightful”, have also been introduced.

Meantime, she confirms they’re in the thick of developing the third season, which they hope to have confirmed before Christmas and shoot next year.

“We’ve got some pretty chaotic story ideas going on for that … a couple involve a bit of buy-in from locals, and they’ve jumped at the opportunity to be part of it.

“So we’ll see a few more quite iconic things, hopefully, popping up in the series in the future.”