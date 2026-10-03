Scotland’s leading fiddle teacher/performer’s holding two free workshops in Arrowtown next Sunday.

Award-winning Margaret Robertson has more than 40 years’ teaching experience. She was awarded an MBE for services to Scottish music and leads The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo fiddlers.

Queenstown violinist and Scottish expat Erica Hastie, who successfully auditioned for the fiddle section at this year’s Tattoo on the Edinburgh Castle esplanade, in August, has organised Robertson’s local stop-off, on October 11, during her national tour.

The morning ‘starter by ear’ session at the Arrowtown Community Centre runs from 10.30am till 1pm, then the afternoon ‘skilled by ear’ session runs from 2 till 4.30pm.

The workshops are free due to Edinburgh Tattoo funding.

Hastie says she’s signed up some of her students, and other violinists, but says there are still slots available — to register, email hello@musicwitherica.co.nz

— PHILIP CHANDLER