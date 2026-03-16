An artist’s impression of the backlot at Ayrburn Screen Hub, which could be used for outdoor filming, and parking spaces for tech and catering. IMAGE: SUPPLIED A controversial screen hub proposed to be located on some of New Zealand’s most valuable land has got the tick from a fast-track panel despite intense opposition from neighbours. Winton Capital Ltd (Winton) wants to develop a film and television production facility, including studios, which will have more than 200 worker accommodation units and supporting facilities and amenities. The 26-hectare site for the ‘‘Ayrburn Screen Hub’’ between Arrowtown and Lake Hayes has been described by developer Chris Meehan as ‘‘the best part of the most expensive street’’ in New Zealand. Fast-track panel chairman Trevor Robinson said while there was ‘‘considerable uncertainty’’ regarding the extent of national benefits from the operation of the screen hub, the combination of the construction and operation of the screen hub would have ‘‘significant’’ regional economic benefits. He also acknowledged its effects on the landscape would be more than minor, but said under the fast-track remit it was hard to turn down the proposal. It would not have passed under the Resource Management Act, the panel chairman said. The Ayrburn Screen Hub proposal has come under fire from many locals, most of whom live, or own what is some of the country’s most expensive property, nearby. Many of them feel it would ‘‘spoil’’ their slice of paradise. The directly neighbouring properties in Speargrass Flat Rd are estimated to be worth more than $5million. Queenstown Lakes district councillor Samuel Belk called the Ayrburn Screen Hub a ‘‘terrible’’ proposal. ‘‘It has little to do with film,’’ he said. Speargrass Flat Rd resident David Kidd said in his submission the need for this project was ‘‘highly dubious’’ and the economic case for it ‘‘very questionable’’. Other residents, such as Geoff van Deursen, expressed concern about the ‘‘sudden shift in size’’ the Ayrburn Screen Hub project proposed: homeowners in the area understood the land was only zoned for three to four dwellings, and yet Winton wanted to build more than 200 accommodation sites for Ayrburn. ‘‘Taken together, this feels like a pattern of disregard for existing neighbours and their expectations.’’ Engineer James Hadley submitted Winton had a history of trying to develop beyond the limits of the Ayrburn site and failing. ‘‘Unsurprisingly, the latest proposal replicates an area, intensity and yield equivalent to that of the many previously declined [Winton] proposals. ‘‘It seems that ‘no’ does not mean ‘no’ if you are [Winton],’’ Mr Hadley said. Cr Belk said fast-track was a ‘‘hugely local’’ issue, as more than 30% of the applications were within or near the QLDC boundaries. ‘‘Proposals that had been knocked back by councils or had been refused using the RMA — in some cases they’ve been knocked back as many as five times — these things would be approved under the fast-track legislation. ‘‘So, yeah, fast-track has upended everything.’’ Cr Belk said he believed fast-track was ‘‘designed to overwhelm councils’’. The project documents claim the Ayrburn Screen Hub project will generate 630 FTE jobs during construction and 370 FTE jobs during operations. It received early support from Tourism Minister Louise Upston, Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop and Minister for the South Island James Meager. A spokesman for Winton said yesterday: ‘‘Yes, we’ve seen the decision, and note that it is of course only a draft decision at this point. We’ll take some time to go through all the materials provided from the panel. We will have more to say when the decision is final.’’ matthew.littlewood@odt.co.nz