Thirteen years after it was first mooted, plans for a mixed-use commercial development at Queenstown’s Shotover Country have been dusted off.

King Enterprises 2018 Ltd — directors of which are Queenstowners Peter Campbell and Nicholas Tapper — have applied to Queenstown’s council for a three-storey mixed-use development on a 2255sqm site, bounded by Cheltenham and Stalker Rds and Silvereye Lane.

According to the consent application — which is on hold for affected party approval — the proposed development will comprise a neighbourhood grocery store, cafe and retail tenancy on the ground floor, medical consulting suites on the first and office tenancies on the second.

There is also provision for 36 car parks and additional bike parking

“The activities proposed are primarily intended to serve the day-to-day needs of the surrounding Shotover Country community,” the application says.

“The grocery, cafe and retail tenancies will provide convenient access to goods and services, while the medical and office activities will broaden the range of local employment and professional services available within the neighbourhood.

“The proposal will therefore reduce the need for residents to travel outside Shotover Country for basic retail and service needs.”

Subject to consent, the development is expected to take 12 to 14 months to complete.

— TRACEY ROXBURGH