Construction’s started on the first section of the long-awaited Jack’s Point to Frankton cycle trail.

Woolbrae developer Kaha Ake started work earlier this month on a 500m section running through a recreation reserve in the subdivision.

When it’s completed later this year, it’ll connect the existing trail network in Hanley’s Farm with the Park Ridge subdivision.

Meanwhile, the Queenstown Trails Trust put out the tender for the construction of the rest of the 3.1km trail on August 14, and will award the contract by the end of next month.

Trust CEO Mark ‘Willy’ Williams says it’ll give the community an update on construction timelines once the contract’s awarded.

However, some vegetation clearance is expected to start as soon as next month, and the remainder of the trail — from Park Ridge to Frankton — will be built during the coming summer, he says.

Getting the section through Woolbrae started has given the wider trail project “real momentum” going into spring, Williams says.

Kaha Ake was also going “above and beyond” the conditions of its consent for Woolbrae by extending the trail through part of the Paterson family farm.

Woolbrae development manager James Kirkham says the trail will bring the wider Queenstown trail network a “step closer to home” for southern corridor residents.

Williams says having an active transport route to Frankton should go some way towards easing the frustrations of southern corridor residents, who’ve endured worsening traffic congestion this winter.

“It’s been a long time coming this one.

“We’re very mindful of how necessary it is, and is can’t come soon enough.”

From the western boundary of Park Ridge, the trail will continue north along the base of Peninsula Hill, then hug the left side of State Highway 6 and over an upgraded crossing of Peninsula Rd before connecting to the wider trail network at Kawarau Falls.

It’ll give southern corridor residents the ability to travel between Park Ridge, Woolbrae and Hanley’s Farm — and their schools, childcare centres, amenities and businesses — without relying on a car, Williams says.

Also, by linking with the existing Jack’s Point Trail, which runs along the lakeside to Kelvin Heights, the new trail will create a loop trail that’s likely to become popular with recreational riders.

Kaha Ake is a joint venture between Classic Group and the New Zealand Super Fund that’s developing the 271-home Woolbrae subdivision.

guy.williams@scene.co.nz