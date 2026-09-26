The very best of the Wakatipu will be celebrated at a black tie affair in Queenstown next month.

Mountain Scene today reveals the 33 finalists, nominated across 11 categories, in this year’s Spirit of the Wakatipu Awards, winners of which will be revealed at the Queenstown Events Centre on October 17.

45South chief executive Jennifer Belmont says the nominations this year reflect an “extraordinary” breadth of individuals, community groups, organisations and businesses, who contribute their time, energy and generosity to make the Wakatipu a better place.

And choosing finalists was no easy task.

"Reading through the nominations was such a wonderful reminder of what an incredibly generous community we have.

"There were so many stories of people quietly giving their time and skills to support others, often without expecting any recognition in return.

"Every person and organisation nominated should feel incredibly proud of the contribution they make to the Wakatipu,” Belmont says.

Every finalist is now in the running to be crowned winner of the Mountain Scene People’s Choice Award.

Voting will go live at 5pm tomorrow, at scene.co.nz, and remain open until 5pm on Friday, October 9.

Meantime, tickets for the Spirit of the Wakatipu Awards & Gala are available via 45south.org

tracey.roxburgh@scene.co.nz

Head: The finalists are

Arts & Culture (sponsored by SkyCity)

Olivia Egerton

Samantha Kirk (Three Lakes Cultural Trust)

Showbiz Queenstown

Community Service (Queenstown Airport)

Central Lakes Family Services

Gary Hough (KiwiHarvest)

Jan Robertson (Altrusa Queenstown)

Corporate Citizenship (Buddle Finlay)

AJ Hackett Bungy

Cook Brothers Construction

Skyline Queenstown

Education (University of Otago)

Alison Price (Turn Up The Music, Wakatipu High School)

Te Kōhanga Reo o Whakatipu Waimāori (Arrowtown Māori kōhanga reo)

Wakatipu High School Foundation

Environment & Sustainability (Skyline)

Mana Tāhuna

Southern Lakes Sanctuary

Trent Yeo (Ziptrek)

Health & Wellbeing (Moore Markhams)

Chenin Madden

Helen Foot

Katherine Lamont (Queenstown Volunteer Fire Brigade)

Resilience (Powernet)

Coastguard Queenstown

Lakes District Air Rescue Trust

St John Queenstown

Rising Star (45South)

Brian Yang (WHS)

Grace Hansby (Lane Neave)

Sammy Sison (WHS)

Social Impact Innovator

Julie Scott (Queenstown Lakes Community Housing Trust)

Karmela Ngawaero Rapata (Tātai Manawa)

Mike Casey (Rewiring Aotearoa)

Sport & Recreation (Deloitte)

John Morrison (Wakatipu Rowing Club)

Queenstown Ice Hockey Club (Steve Reid & Cameron Frear)

Queenstown Trails Trust

Youth Impact (Walker & Co Realty)