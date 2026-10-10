It’s hard to avoid the word “exceptional” when discussing a newly-built luxury home for sale in central Queenstown’s Earnslaw Tce.

It’s a five-bed home with 496 square metres of floor area over three levels with panoramic lake and mountain views and the Kelvin Heights golf course directly opposite.

Designed by Queenstown’s NJ Architectural Design for an Australian couple, it was built over four years by local-based I Wilson Building.

“It’s absolute quality within a kilometre of the CBD,” says local New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty sales associate David Penrose, who is offering the property by ‘price by negotiation’ alongside colleague Tink Brinsley Turner.

Penrose says he has not seen the likes of the home — rejoicing in the name Ataahua, which is te reo Māori for beautiful — in his 21-year career.

“There’s currently nothing that competes with this property in Queenstown that’s brand-new.”

As of last Friday he had had 11 inquiries in three days from Hong Kong, the United States, Australia and Auckland.

It is understood buyer inquiry is around the $9 million mark, meaning it will appeal to the “active investor plus” market that is eligible to buy $5m-plus properties.

The exterior includes schist stone, smoked oak cedar and Eurotray metal cladding.

Interior features include hydronic and electric underfloor heating, fully-ducted heating and cooling, highest-quality Bremworth wool carpets and extensive Italian tiling.

The top floor has a kitchen and dining area, scullery, wine cellar and laundry with LG Styler clothing steamer, the middle floor has a cinema with Sonos sound, master bedroom with gas fireplace and a self-contained one-bed apartment, and the bottom level has an outdoor covered BBQ area, plunge pool and spa, sauna, whisky bar and gym.

A Cibes Swedish lift connects the floors.

And the internal-access double garage includes EV charging.

Automation extends to bedside lamps activated by swiping your hand and an automated arm that swings your TV around so you can watch it in bed.

The home also comes with a $250,000 furnishing package.

And it has 365-day visitor accommodation consent — according to a holiday rental appraisal, this could range from $2000 to $6500 a night depending on the time of the year.

scoop@scene.co.nz