From left, Shotover Primary’s Dylan Kennedy, Finn Murray, Eli Hoddinott, Indi Murray and Sammie Hoddinott watched over by Southland Boardriders Club competition director Chris Lucy

Queenstown's Shotover Primary beat off even high school competition to be crowned Southland Scholastics surfing champion school last weekend.

The annual regional champs were held in a solid southerly swell at Colac Bay, near Riverton.

Shotover Primary’s contingent comprised five surfers, including two sets of siblings, with three of them winning their age grade — Sammie Hoddinott (under-10 girls), Indi Murray (U12 girls) and Dylan Kennedy (U12 boys).

Indi’s brother, Finn, finished fourth in both the U10 and U12 boys, and in the U14 boys Dylan was third and Sammie’s brother, Eli, was fourth.

Wakatipu High finished third, with Angus Roberts notching age group wins for U18 boys and longboard, while Finn Kendrick won the U16 boys age group.