A Queenstown business is about to mark its first anniversary after its founders spotted a gap in the market for providing tech support to older people.

Founded by Justin and Jem Underwood last September, Wakatipu Tech Care provides tech help services and support for seniors, mainly through home visits.

Jem, who cares for many older resort residents through her fulltime job as a nurse at Frankton’s Lakes District Hospital, says they started the business after noticing an unmet need in the Wakatipu for helping seniors with tech issues.

Even when children or grandchildren are around to help, they can often be a “bit impatient” when it comes to passing on their knowledge.

Jem, who looks after the admin and socials, says their goal is to make technology feel a “little less intimidating for our local seniors”.

Her husband has the gift of being “very patient” with their clients.

“We’ve met older people who simply need someone patient to sit beside them and explain their phone, help with emails or photos, set up a new device, or talk through online safety and scams, without making them feel embarrassed for asking.”

They had such a good response to a tech “drop-in clinic” at the Arrowtown Lifestyle Village recently, they decided to hold them four times a year, with the next one in November.

During the clinics, Justin spends the whole day at the village, doing half-hour sessions with any resident needing help, she says.

— GUY WILLIAMS