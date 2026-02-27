NZ Open tournament chairman John Hart.

Coaching the All Blacks rugby side in the late ’90s, including a first series win in South Africa, cemented John Hart’s reputation in the world of sport.

That was consolidated by seven years’ on- and off-field experience with the Warriors rugby league side leading to a grand final in 2011.

But arguably his greatest sporting role has been securing the future of golf’s NZ Open, and positioning it in Queenstown.

What sparked his involvement was an invite to play in the Dunhill pro-am in Scotland in 2004.

‘‘I came back and had a dream and said this would be a fantastic concept, a pro-am, to have in NZ, and Queenstown would be the logical place.’’

He was then invited to join the board of the NZ PGA, whose PGA champs weren’t going well.

Hart visited the late Sir Michael Hill, whose new Arrowtown course The Hills had hosted the NZ Open, then lost the hosting rights.

‘‘I knew he was keen to have another tournament, so I sold him this dream about this pro-am.’’

After tournament director-to-be Michael Glading did the due diligence, the NZ PGA ran with a pro-am component at The Hills.

Crucially, he also won government funding which has continued to this day.

Meanwhile, by Hart’s estimate, NZ Golf was losing $500,000 to $800,000 a year running the NZ Open.

Having seen his success with the PGA champs, they asked him if he’d like to take over the Open — which is just what’s happened since 2014, with The Hills and neighbouring Millbrook initially co-hosting it.

Having an accompanying pro-am, for which amateurs pay $25,000 to pair up with a pro, is unique for a national Open — 35 ‘guardians’ even pay a higher premium rate.

Hart admits some pros, including Kiwi legend Sir Bob Charles, initially had concerns about the format, ‘‘but you ask them today, they rate this tournament as one of the best they go to’’.

‘‘They love Queenstown, and they know we’ve got a tournament which is very competitive on the world stage with prize money up at $2 million, and when we started it was $400,000.

‘‘And they know the only reason is because of the money coming in from the pro-am.’’

He adds the pro-am attracts sponsors, too, ‘‘because it means they can bring clients to play as part of their package.’’

He also knows of about 25 amateurs who continue to support the pro they were paired with, including Kiwis Ben Campbell and Daniel Hillier.

‘‘This tournament would not be here if it wasn’t a pro-am.’’

Though a proud Aucklander, Hart also says Queenstown’s a major ingredient.

Millbrook’s hosting rights were extended last year through 2032, ‘‘and as far as I’m concerned, we’ll stay here until forever’’.

‘‘I just think Queenstown’s a special part of the world, and this is one opportunity to really showcase it to the world.’’

He still believes a three-course format is ideal, with Millbrook possibly joined by The Hills, after it’s reconfigured, and the nearby Hogan Gully course that’s due to open in ’28.

Hart’s forever indebted to Sir Michael, who initially underwrote the new-look Open from 2014 before Millbrook’s owner, the late Eiichi Ishii, took on the risk.

Millbrook’s underwrite became crucial when the ’21 and ’22 tournaments were cancelled at late notice due to Covid.

‘‘It would have cost them $1.5m to stand by it — most underwriters would have run for the hills.

‘‘I couldn’t be dealing with better people in terms of an underwriter who really shares the passion.

‘‘And they’re not in it to make money — and you don’t make money on these tournaments.’’

Beyond introducing the pro-am component, Hart, as tournament chairman, has also put his enduring stamp on the Open.

Like free entry for spectators— ‘‘I said, if we’re going to make Queenstown work, we’ve got to get the people of Queenstown in behind us’’.

‘‘At times I wake up and say, ‘well, it wasn’t such a smart decision’, but we wanted people to really engage with the event at all levels, kids and everyone.’’

Not paying appearance money is another Hart philosophy. ‘‘We want players to come here because they want to come here, and this field is the best we’ve had.’’

Unusually, they also pay every player who misses the cut $1000.

‘‘It doesn’t cover their costs by any means, but it’s something I think they appreciate.’’

Hart says this year’s budget’s $8.5m, up from $1m for the first NZ PGA pro-am.

'‘We don’t want the event to be the biggest, we challenge ourselves to be the best.’’

He notes the government’s committed $1m this year and about $10m since 2014.

By contrast, Queenstown’s council contributes a paltry amount.

Hart’s keen it commit more given the economic benefit this area receives — last year that was assessed at $23m.

‘‘I’m immensely proud of what we’ve done here, but I just have a fantastic team, and some have been with me from the start.’’

He’s delighted too with the support of the Open’s 550-strong volunteer workforce, one of whom wins a pro-am slot the following year — ‘‘another unique thing to do’’.

This Open, Hart, who’s now 80, is playing the pro-am with his son Chris — ‘‘I’m getting to the age I think I’ve got to play in case I don’t get there again next year’’. However, his current game’s ‘‘very ordinary’’, he says.

‘‘I’ve never had a lesson, which shows in the way I play.’’

scoop@scene.co.nz