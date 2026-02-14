Jackie Bristow and Mark Punch will be playing Kinross on February 22

Fresh from a special single release last week, Gore-raised folk/country/blues singer-songwriter Jackie Bristow’s performing her first Queenstown concert in two years on February 22.

She’s returning to Gibbston’s Kinross as part of her ‘Let It Rain’ tour with her Australian-born United States-based producer Mark Punch, who’s also an accomplished guitarist who’s toured with the likes of Joe Cocker and Jimmy Barnes.

Punch has produced Bristow’s last three albums and also this new single, Let It Rain, which will be the lead track in her sixth album, Goldmine.

The song’s special as it’s the first she’s recorded with her sister Katrina Bristow, whom she grew up singing with, first stepping up on stage together at the NZ Gold Guitar Awards in Gore when they were 11 and 8, respectively.

The song’s been co-written with acclaimed Los Angeles songwriter Rosa Pullman.

Jackie splits her time between the Southern Lakes and her home in Nashville, Tennessee.

She’s toured the United States in recent years with Boz Scaggs and Chris Isaak and last year toured Europe with Punch, which they’ll do again this year.

‘‘We’re gonna drop a series of singles and then the album, hopefully in the UK in October — it’s all written and pretty much all recorded.’’

For her Kinross concert, in which Katrina and local singer-songwriter Gina Malcolm will also perform, Jackie says she’ll sing her new songs, ‘‘but then, you know, you always sing your old songs, like, gotta do the hits’’.

Doors open 4.30pm on the 22nd — tickets via jackiebristow.com or undertheradar.co.nz

scoop@scene.co.nz