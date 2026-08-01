Tall Queenstown-raised fast bowler Toby Hart’s picked up his first professional cricket contract. The 22-year-old was last week named the 16th and final Otago Volts-contracted player for the upcoming season. Playing club cricket for Dunedin’s Taieri, he’s so far had four games for the Volts — a 50-over game in November ’24 and three first-class games since. He’s been an Otago A regular for about five years and played for under-17 and under-19 Otago teams, Otago Country and New Zealand development sides. “It wasn’t really expected and it was a pleasant surprise, really. “Now I’m able to do [cricket] fulltime instead of supporting myself with a job as well, so it frees up a whole lot more time for training.” Not surprisingly for a tall player (he’s about 200cm), Hart’s had his fair share of injuries — “probably one big one a season for the last three or four years so that’s derailed a lot of my intentions”. “I got to know the physio quite well.” [Missing Credit]Going pro: Queenstown cricketer Toby Hart’s just signed with the Otago Volts. Photo: Supplied However, he’s not regretted his time playing for the As — “that group’s been a great bunch of boys and I’ve learned a lot of stuff”. Thanks to his height, Hart says his biggest weapon’s the bounce he gets off the pitch. He’ll now also have the company of fellow contracted Queenstown fast bowler and fellow Wakatipu High graduate Mason Clarke — the latter got his first contract, at only 18, a year ago. “Mason’s a great fellow, so it’s promising for Queenstown in the future.” Queenstown cricket coach Emma Campbell is thrilled for Hart — “he’s another one that’s gone through the club and the system, played for the school, and we’re just stoked for him that he’s just battled in there and hung in”. Otago Cricket GM performance Steve Martin says “Toby is a shining example of hard work and persistence, and he has been rewarded with his first contract”. Volts coach Josh Tasman-Jones adds: “Toby epitomises everything we ask of our players — he has a strong work ethic, is a team man through and through, and has already taken with both hands the opportunities he has had with the Volts. “We believe he has a bright and long future in the blue and gold ahead of him — we’re excited he is now able to focus on his cricket fulltime and continue to maximise his potential.” Hart says “obviously I would love to play for the Black Caps, play for my country, but this is a great stepping stone to allow me to do that”. He also thanks everyone who’s helped him along the way, including coaches and supporters, and singles out his parents Robyn La Roche and Nick Hart — “they have been the biggest figures in getting me to this point”. scoop@scene.co.nz