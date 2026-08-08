After spending the past year deep-diving into our transport networks, an Otago uni student is now hoping to engage with the wider community. Centre for Sustainability PhD candidate Niloofar Dini has been working with Prof Caroline Orchiston at the University of Otago, researching how resilient the Wakatipu’s road networks are to natural hazard events. Last year, she opened a survey seeking community perspectives of the transport network, and what it meant to residents during and after disruptive events, for example, an Alpine Fault magnitude 8 (AF8) scenario or severe weather events. She is also looking at the same issue on the West Coast. While road closures caused by natural hazard events have long been part of the South Island story, Dini believes more informed insights are needed regarding transport networks, so now wants to engage with a wider cross-section of Queenstown’s community to look at earthquake recovery and transport restoration after, for example, an Alpine Fault rupture. The workshop will include results from her work to date, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi representatives will be present to share their work on restoration planning, and reps from Emergency Management Otago are also attending. The Earthquake Recover & Transport Restoration workshop is being held from 9.30am until12.30pm on Friday, August 21 — to RSVP, scan the QR code. Apple Photos Clean UpScreenshot — TRACEY ROXBURGH