NZ Open Charitable Trust trustee Sandi Young pictured with her kiwi artwork, one of 17 displayed at this year’s NZ Open golf tourney, which raised over $50,000 for the trust. PHOTO: RICKY ROBINSON

Three local charities will receive a slice of over $50,000, thanks to a newly-formed charitable trust and local businesses.

The New Zealand Open Charitable Trust (NZOCT) was established last year — inspired by the philanthropic traditions of major golf tournaments across the globe, it is a charitable arm which complements the tournament held at Millbrook Resort earlier this month.

The tournament connected the trust with major event sponsors and partners engaged in fundraising activations, including Craigs Investment Partners, Gallagher Insurance, Amisfield and Canyon Brewing.

NZOCT chair Brian Cadzow says the Craigs Investment Partners Birdies for Charity, raising money for Cure Kids, and Long Putt, supporting the Lakes District Air Rescue Trust (LDART), raised close to $30,000 for the trust, while activations from Canyon Brewing and Amisfield will also provide income from donations.

LDART’s been fundraising to raise $210,000 for equipment to fit out a new rescue chopper — the $7000 raised through the Long Putt’s been topped up to $23,000 by NZOCT, for that purpose.

LDART chair Jules Tapper says he’s extremely grateful to Craigs and NZOCT for their continued help in raising vital funds towards emergency helicopter services in the Southern area.

‘‘The primary use of funds raised is for essential aero medical equipment and mandatory paramedic recurrence training, a service that has never been fully funded by the government agencies which call it out.

‘‘The support of Craigs, NZOCT and members of the public is very welcome.’’

Meantime, both the Queenstown and Wānaka Search and Rescue operations will each receive $15,000 for new equipment.

Wānaka SAR chair Raewyn Calhaem says the money will go towards acquiring a remotely-operated underwater vehicle, providing unique regional search and rescue capability.

And Cure Kids, the largest funder of child health research outside government, is receiving $11,000 from Craig’s Birdies for Charity event, which represents 50% of the funds raised through that initiative — the balance will support NZOCT in its charitable endeavours.

Meantime, in partnership with Gallagher Insurance, Millbrook hosted the ‘Kiwi Art Trail’ during the tournament, showcasing 17 decorated kiwi artworks, each designed and painted by artists from across NZ — one, painted by NZOCT trustee Sandi Young, raised $51,500 for the trust.

Fellow trustee and NZ Open chair John Hart says this year’s tourney’s put the trust on the right path to achieve its goal of making meaningful donations to charities, projects and sport in the region.

‘‘We are delighted to be building a sizeable endowment fund supplemented by annual income from NZ Open activities,’’ he says.

Cadzow says other fundraising efforts from key supporters of the Open are encouraging.

‘‘The NZOCT already has committed contributions from donors, excluding funds raised each year at the tournament, of a further $500,000 over the next four years,” he says.

‘‘We invite applications for funding for other regional initiatives, and we’ll be considering additional grants over the remainder of 2026.’’

tracey.roxburgh@scene.co.nz