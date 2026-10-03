Arrowtown’s Lakes District Museum, pictured, and the TSS Earnslaw are two of 11 Otago landmarks turning pink this month as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The Buckingham St museum and historic steamship are also part of a group of 114 landmarks and prominent buildings across the country glowing pink for the ‘Global Illuminations’ campaign, which also shines a light on Breast Cancer Foundation NZ’s Pink Ribbon Street Appeal, happening on October 16 and 17, which raises money for breast health education, research, specialist nursing support and advocacy for faster and fairer diagnosis and care.

Breast Cancer Foundation NZ chief executive Vanessa Sorenson says every year more than 3700 Kiwis are diagnosed with breast cancer, and about 650 die from it.

“When Otago lights up in pink, we hope it gets people talking and reminds them to take care of their breast health.

“Know what is normal for your breasts, have any changes checked by a doctor and attend mammograms when you’re eligible.”

Other Otago landmarks lighting up for the month are Cromwell’s welcome sign, Oamaru’s Opera House, and a host of Dunedin buildings, including Forsyth Barr Stadium, the University of Otago Clocktower and Speight’s Brewery Bridge.

— TRACEY ROXBURGH