Two people are injured after a car struck diners before smashing into the front entrance of the Ramada hotel near Queenstown Airport.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the hotel, on Hawthorne Drive, at about 11.40am on Saturday.

The New Zealand Herald was told the vehicle hit multiple diners before smashing into the hotel’s main entrance.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said they responded to the scene with one ambulance and one manager.

One person suffered moderate injuries and one minor injuries.

Both patients were treated at the scene before being transported to Lakes District Hospital.