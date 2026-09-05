Apparently, it’s on track.

In Queenstown council’s recent ‘Let’s Talk’ update, an update on the $14.5 million Frankton Track wastewater upgrade stated council expects “most of the work” to be complete by the end of this year.

However, a council spokesperson says the popular track, linking Frankton and Queenstown, will open in time for the summer holidays.

Some minor work may continue over summer — such as native planting, additional seating and installing signs — while the final commissioning will continue into February 2027.

“However, this work will be undertaken at the pump stations and is not expected to cause any disruption to the public.”

The spokesperson says, so far, 3000 metres of 560mm polyethylene pipe’s been laid for the new new pressurised wastewater pipeline — there’s another 2028m to go.

From mid-September, a section of the track near the Frankton marina will be diverted for approximately 300m, via a temporary scaffolding platform, for about eight weeks.

That’ll allow crews to trench a section of trail directly below Frankton Rd, install the pipeline and replace a section of watermain.

“The scaffolding platform is considered the safest option for pedestrians and cyclists, avoiding the need for multiple crossings of Frankton Rd and maintaining access to Frankton Rd,” the spokesperson says.

The project’s also included significant stormwater upgrades, retaining wall construction, installation of fibre optic ducts and full reconstruction of the Frankton Track itself.

“We would like to thank the community for its patience and understanding while this important work is carried out.”