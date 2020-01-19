George Thorogood revs up the 18,000-strong crowd during the Gibbston Valley winery Summer Concert on Saturday. Photos: Jo Boyd Riverlea Photography

An estimated 18,000 people soaked up the sun and hits of yesteryear at the Gibbston Valley Winery Summer Concert on Saturday.

The 10th anniversary concert was the first of three shows in New Zealand featuring Smash Mouth, Creedence Clearwater Revisited, Anastacia, George Thorogood & The Destroyers and Billy Idol.

In contrast to last year’s event, which was blighted by rain and mud, concertgoers were blessed by a fine day and an afternoon breeze that kept a lid on the temperatures.

Promoter Amanda Calvert, of Greenstone Entertainment, said the sold-out concert was one her team would remember "for many years to come".

"Not only have the acts and music been amazing, but we’ve been blown away by all the stories and fond memories that our fans have had over the past decade."

Kieran Young, of Dunedin, said it was the second time she and husband Marcus had gone to the concert.

Anastacia performs.

The first time was two years ago, when George Thorogood & The Destroyers pulled out at the 11th hour.

They had decided to come back this year to see the band perform .

The concert was well run and the crowd "pretty well behaved", Ms Young said.

Annette Ferguson, of Dunedin, who went with her two sisters and a friend, said they were veterans of the concert, having attended several times over its 10-year history.

They came for the "social aspect" of the day rather than the music.

"You see the same friends every year," she said.

Among the 35 police officers at the venue or on the roads around it was Otago Lakes-Central area commander Inspector Olaf Jensen, who said he was "relatively happy with the day’s events".

One man was arrested and given a pre-charge warning for offensive behaviour, and several others were ejected from the venue for intoxication or poor behaviour.

"It was a warm day, so some people were suffering from the after-effects of heat and alcohol."

The same line-up of artists are scheduled to perform at sold-out concerts in Taupo next Saturday and in Whitianga the day after.