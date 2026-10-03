Wanted: young adventurers for a Christmas quest.

Children can now sign up to audition for this year’s 20th annual Queenstown Christmas Show.

The auditions, which are open to children aged from eight to 14, will be held at the Arrowtown Athenaeum Hall on October 18.

The show’s producers are looking for a cast of 15-17 children to sing, dance and act in the show, of which there’ll be three performances across the weekend of December 5-6.

There are lead roles for five children who’re confident actors, solo singers and dancers, while between 10 and 12 singers/dancers are needed for the ensemble — they must be confident to sing and act in groups and individually.

Finally, 10 to 12 confident dancers, aged from eight to 14, are needed for the dance troupe.

Titled ‘Christmas Stars’, this year’s show’s about the mysterious disappearance of the star that’s crowned the Christmas tree for years, and the “five young adventurers who set off on an unforgettable quest to find it”.

“Their journey takes them across some of Queenstown’s most iconic locations, where they encounter some very interesting characters along the way.”

For more information see: https://christmasshow.co.nz/audition-info/

guy.williams@scene.co.nz