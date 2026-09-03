Becoming “Queen of the Counter” has reshaped a long-standing South Otago beneficiary as an independent mistress of her realm.

Denalla Rhodes, 44, is now the proud, recently-promoted fulltime retail assistant at Balclutha Op Shop, having overcome lifelong challenges finding and retaining work.

The Balclutha mum had a catastrophic early start to her life after “flying through the windscreen” of her family car in her hometown of Hastings, aged 3.

Although she survived the horrendous crash, it left her with a brain injury, epilepsy, and short-term memory and cognitive issues.

Finding employers who would “give her a chance” proved difficult, and work in Hawke’s Bay was sporadic and often short-lived.

Following a move to Balclutha in 2006, a family situation meant she was prevented from finding work altogether, and Ms Rhodes devoted herself to bringing up son Jessie, now 19, while claiming a supported living benefit.

On seeing a story about Balclutha’s new op shop two years ago, Ms Rhodes said she thought, “I want to get a job there”.

Two years later, the beneficiary of 20 years is working towards an NZ Certificate in Retail, and will be standing in as manager of the shop for the first time next month.

She said support from the Ministry of Social Development, her colleagues and the wider community had made the difference in finding a lasting role this time round.

If she could do it, anyone could, she said.

“I’ve finally found the right job that fits me. In the past, people just saw the epilepsy and the fact I speak a little more slowly, and assumed I couldn’t work.

“But the op shop bosses have given me a chance and I love this job. I don’t want to work anywhere else.”

She said the shop had almost become a “best friend”.

“Every morning when I come in I say, ‘Good morning shop, how are you shop’.

“If you take care of a place and make sure your customers always see you smiling, it pays you back.”

Store manager Nadine Faafoi said her colleague had become the shop’s face of customer service, and “Queen of the Counter”.

“Customers say she is so pleasant to deal with, always happy with a smile on her face and greets everyone that comes into the shop.”

Ms Rhodes said son Jessie had also since found work, inspired by her turnaround.

“He’s got off his butt and works at Finegand [freezing works] now. I’m proud of both of us.”

She said although being able to support herself financially was welcome, it was not “all about the money”.

“Money doesn’t bring you happiness.

“I look forward to coming to work every day, and just making people smile.”

richard.davison@odt.co.nz