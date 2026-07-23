Six Kaitangata Black Gold BMX Club riders are in Brisbane this week representing New Zealand at the 2026 BMX World Championships.

The championships run from July 16 to 25 at the Sleeman BMX Track, attracting about 2200 riders from around the world as well as thousands of spectators.

Each rider is guaranteed three qualifying races before progressing, if successful, through quarter-finals and beyond.

Sixteen year-old, NZ4 plate-holder Aida Begg presently expects 51 riders in her 16-girls’ class.

‘‘You can only fit eight on a gate, so it’ll be a lot of full gates no matter how far you get,’’ she said.

Southern BMX begins and ends around daylight saving, but the local athletes have continued through their off-season with gym work, sprint training and riding whenever weather allowed.

Black Gold club president Kirsty Nicol said the Kaitangata contingent reflected years of steady growth for the club.

‘‘Eight years ago it was a massive thing to affiliate with BMX New Zealand, and now we’ve got six riders going to the world championships.’’

She said about 20 family members and supporters were travelling from the district to support the team, who were part of a strong New Zealand delegation.

‘‘Progressing beyond the opening heats would be a significant achievement when you’re among so many world-champs competitors … If you make any further than that, you’re pretty good against the world.’’

Ms Begg has competed at the event once before and knows what to expect.

‘‘Dad got my bike packed up,’’ she said.

‘‘I’m nervous but pretty excited.’’