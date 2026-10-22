This week’s Silver Fern Farms Local Legend is kickboxing promoter Robert Ngari-Dean, of Balclutha.

Ngari-Dean, better known as “Bobby” to his many friends and associates, said he was pleased and surprised to receive the nomination for his work promoting the sport locally.

The Fonterra worker established Riverside Kickboxing several years ago and has since helped coach many locals in the sport.

“Every time I see the Local Legend in the Clutha Leader, I think about nominating a couple of people, so it’s pretty cool to be nominated myself.”

Although he “loved” lamb, his family were less keen, meaning he expected a lion’s share of his award when roasted.

Kickboxing was all about fun, fitness and positivity, he said.

“Through training and competition, you learn how fragile we all are, and that helps in learning to be humble, and the self-discipline to improve.”

Nominate your Silver Fern Farms Local Legends by emailing info@cluthaleader.co.nz with your reasons for the nomination and a contact number.