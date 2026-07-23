A life-sized land train has become an eye-catching addition to Kaitangata farmer Evan Dick's property, bringing together local history and recycled engineering. The steel steampunk sculpture, lovingly fused together over recent years by local engineer Noel Miller to Mr Dick's description, replaces railway wheels with four sets of caterpillar tracks for an un-railroadable, all terrain look. Mr Dick said he had long admired the steampunk style and wanted to create his own interpretation using salvaged parts collected over many years. The project centres on an old boiler once used to heat Kaitangata glasshouses, alongside crawler-tractor tracks, farm machinery parts and a former Kaitangata Town Hall clock. "I like the art, the imagination how clever they are," he said. ‘‘And seeing the kids play on it.’’ After some finishing touches, including a lamp, flag and possible weaponry, Mr Dick plans to name the installation The Granton, after the historic riverside settlement near Kaitangata, once a port for pioneers, gold seekers and other early adventurers.