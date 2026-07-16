PHOTO: RICHARD DAVISON

Former Otago Community Hospice fundraiser in South Otago, Julia Tibble, receives her Silver Fern Farms Local Legend award last week.

Mrs Tibble was nominated for helping raise more than $70,000 for the essential facility during seven years working for the organisation’s confectionery distribution service.

She said she felt very lucky to be nominated for simply doing a job she had loved.

"Dare I say I feel a little ‘sheepish’?" she joked.

Now working in Mosgiel, she had loved meeting all the people on her confectionery rounds, including at Silver Fern Farms Finegand, she said.

"A big thanks to all our many customers over the years, who’ve helped support our amazing community hospice."

She would roast the lamb leg "old-fashioned style" and share it with family very soon, Mrs Tibble said.

Nominate your Silver Fern Farms Local Legends by emailing info@cluthaleader.co.nz with your reasons for the nomination and a contact number