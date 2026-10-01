South Otago police are reminding residents to report offending as it happens, rather than waiting to tell police about it days later.

Balclutha Sergeant Tim Coudret said police had recently become aware of several incidents that had been witnessed by members of the public, but were not reported until later.

Bad driving on highways and around recreational areas, suspicious activity around rural properties, and anti-social behaviour were among incidents where earlier reporting could have helped police respond.

“If you can see crime or concerning behaviour happening right now, call 111,” Sgt Coudret said.

The alternative 105 service was available for matters that had already happened and did not require an immediate police response.

If uncertain, callers did not need to worry which service was appropriate and risk an unnecessary delay, he said.

Both 111 and 105 call takers were trained to assess the information and could transfer a call between services if circumstances required it.

“If you're speaking to them in relation to something that happened an hour ago, and all of a sudden those people return or that behaviour starts to escalate, they can transfer it straight through to the 111 operator,” he said.

Likewise, a 111 call could be transferred to 105 if the matter was found not to require an emergency response, so Sgt Coudret said people should not be reluctant to call 111 because they were unsure how serious a situation was.

“The call-takers and dispatchers who take these calls are very professional and there's a systematic approach to getting the information out,” he said.

‘‘It may be categorised non-emergency but the 105 operator will help you recall all your information, or keep you on line if you’re currently observing unusual activity.’’

Police wanted to know about suspicious activity around farm buildings, people damaging property, disorderly behaviour, fighting or vehicle abuse while it was occurring.

The 105 service has online reporting and enables updates on reporting and progress.

‘‘Early reporting gives police the best opportunity to deploy staff and assets, identify and locate vehicles or people, and gather evidence while events are unfolding. This can prevent the worst outcomes.

“The simple rule is use 111 when its happening now and 105 for matters that have already occurred, or that might be about to.’’