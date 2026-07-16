Anne Cheng, of Lawrence, is departing for Oamaru. She is seen here in 2017 making Chinese lanterns for the inaugural Lawrence Chinese Lantern Festival, which she founded. PHOTO: YVONNE O'HARA A Lawrence community stalwart is departing for fresh fields, triggering a community board by-election in the process. Active in community volunteering since her arrival in Lawrence in 2016, Anne Cheng, 76, is leaving the town in September, to settle in Oamaru. Notably, Mrs Cheng founded the Lawrence Chinese Lantern Festival in 2017, honouring her own, and the town’s, Chinese heritage. She was elected to the Lawrence-Tuapeka Community Board last year, and said she was sad to be departing before completing her term. A by-election for her seat will take place in September. Mrs Cheng said she had enjoyed immersing herself in the Lawrence community since her arrival from Auckland a decade ago. “I visited Lawrence for the first time after retiring from my job on Auckland Council, and immediately loved the feel of it. After visiting and reading about [Lawrence’s gold rush] Chinese Camp, I felt at home, and wanted to stay. “Now I’m a little older, and I’m ready to live in a bigger town with more accessible facilities, which still has a rich heritage character. Oamaru ticks all those boxes.” She said she would miss the friendships she had made in Lawrence, but was looking forward to a new challenge. “As a passable pianist, I’ve already volunteered to play the piano for a local community group, so we’ll see what happens. But I intend to stay involved with volunteering.” She encouraged residents to step up and serve their community by standing for the board. “It’s one of the many ways you can help make positive changes.” Board chairman Geoff Davidson thanked Mrs Cheng for her service, and said she would be a notable absence from Lawrence. “She’s had good input on the board, and been a prominent figure around the town, so the board wishes her all the best for her move.” He said anyone joining the board would find it “active and energised”, after several younger members joined at the last election. Nominations, which close on August 6, can be made at the Clutha District Council’s Balclutha headquarters, or the Lawrence Library and Service Centre in Peel St. richard.davison@odt.co.nz