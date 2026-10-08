SUBSCRIBERSouth Otago37 years of community service markedRe-enacting a photoshoot from Lawrence-Tuapeka Community Board chairman Geoff Davidson's 2001 term on the board, during the board's recent meeting in Lawrence, are (from left) board members Ben Martin and Liz Ritchie, Clutha District Mayor Jock Martin, Mr Davidson, board member Arna Smith and ward councillor Roger Cotton. Photo: Richard DavisonRichard DavisonBureau chief - South OtagoThursday, October 8, 2026SHAREfacebooktwitterwhatsappemaillinkedinfacebooktwitterwhatsappemaillinkedinPHOTO