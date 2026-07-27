After a decade making crepes for locals, tourists, All Blacks and even Reese Witherspoon, the Charlie Brown crepe caravan celebrated its 10th birthday this week.

Charlie Brown’s owner, Adrien Paoli said that owning the crepe caravan was “destiny”.

The caravan itself is from 1975, and was renovated for its new life as a crepe caravan in France before being shipped to New Zealand by the business’s first owner Charles Scarceriaux.

“When I was a kid, I saw a programme on television about French people starting creperies in the United States and across the world.

“It was a success, so I thought why not try it myself,” Mr Paoli said.

Mr Paoli had visited Wānaka before as a tourist, but when he decided to move to the town just as Mr Scarceriaux was looking to sell the business in 2017, “it was a dream come true”, Mr Paoli said.

Among the famous faces that have visited the caravan are a series of All Blacks that Mr Paoli doesn’t remember the names of and star of Legally Blonde, Reese Witherspoon.

Anyone who has made a pancake and then watched a professional crepe-maker will know that there is a certain je nais se quois when it comes to the technique of making a paper thin, perfectly circular pancake.

“Every French person makes crepes at home, but of course its a bit different to make them professionally … usually we train staff for two weeks on how to make them,” Mr Paoli said.

At present, the business employees six staff, but this can swell to 12 to 15 in the summer.

From the humble beginnings of a single 1970s caravan, the business now has a second caravan to cater to events like Warbids Over Wānaka and Ripe, as well as a bricks and mortar business in the neighbouring Charlie’s Delicatassen.

“It’s in line with French culture,” Mr Paoli said.

“I was really missing French food, and I wanted to share that with the rest of Wānaka.”

Reflecting on the business’ 10-year anniversary, Mr Paoli said that hospitality was at its heart.

“People come here to have a good time and a great experience.

“We’ve created so many memories … we’ve had families coming back after years happy to find we’re still here, and we see kids growing up and coming back.

“It’s not just food, it’s sharing happiness.

evie.sinclair@alliedmedia.co.nz