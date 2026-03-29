Ed Taylor The New Zealand Defence Force has confirmed the rising cost of aviation fuel is what grounded the Royal New Zealand Air Force’s (RNZAF) participation at the Warbirds Over Wānaka this Easter. Warbirds Over Wānaka general manager Ed Taylor said he was advised of the sudden withdrawal only on Friday afternoon, but was not given a reason why. A New Zealand Defence Force spokesman said the RNZAF’s participation in displays and flypasts was always contingent on ‘‘operational considerations’’. ‘‘We always ensure our resources are focused on maintaining operational readiness, and given the current international fuel situation, all RNZAF activities have been reviewed. ‘‘As a result, those not directly related to operational readiness have been de-prioritised, and regrettably this includes air display support to Warbirds Over Wānaka.’’ It was originally anticipated that a representative of every RNZAF aircraft type — except the MC-12K King Air twin-turboprop — would attend the show. He said the air force’s engagement with communities and aviation events was important to the Defence Force, and it was not a decision that had been made lightly. ‘‘We understand this will disappoint people attending the event, but we appreciate the continued public support and understanding.’’ Defence Minister Judith Collins’ office declined to answer questions about whether the order to withdraw came from her directly. ‘‘As this is an operational matter, your query is best directed to the New Zealand Defence Force.’’ Last Friday, event organisers also announced military visitors from America, Australia and Singapore — including the United States Air Force F-22 Raptor team — would not be participating. Mr Taylor said he was disappointed the modern military aircraft were no longer coming, but world events outside of his control had had a major impact. Despite the absence of the fast jets, he was ‘‘positive’’ audiences would still enjoy the show. ‘‘You know, we always have some aircraft that don't make it, and we've had the RNZAF pull out at the last minute before when they've had things, like up at the Pacific Islands, or if there's a rescue needed or something like that. ‘‘Those things take priority over an air show, so it's not unheard of. ‘‘The RNZAF have been attending our airshow since 1988, and I think this might be the first time in my 14 years here that they haven't attended an airshow.’’ While he and the crowds may be disappointed at the loss, he said the RNZAF also sounded disappointed. ‘‘The RNZAF and the American Air Force and the Australians and Singapore, they all put a lot of effort into working up displays for the airshow. ‘‘So, yeah, it was disappointment all round.’’ One of the highlights would be the American Eagles, he said. ‘‘They were the big hit from the last airshow. ‘‘These guys were flying three foot apart at 600kmh through the flight line, and people were just blown away. ‘‘They're flying four L-39 jets, and they are jet display pilots from the United States. ‘‘The planes are used to train the US Top Gun pilots. ‘‘At least two or three of them are ex-military, but they've got a lot of flying behind them. ‘‘I'm just absolutely positive that they [the audience] will still have a fantastic show. ‘‘If they love air shows, they'll love this one.’’ He said a new programme would be released this afternoon. Tickets would not be refunded unless the show was cancelled. john.lewis@odt.co.nz