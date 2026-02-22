Current trail plans on Mt Iron include walking, biking and horse-riding tracks. PHOTO: EVIE SINCLAIR

An update on plans for trails on Mt Iron has left community board members divided.

Queenstown Lakes District Council senior parks adviser Kat Banyard, who presented the Mt Iron trail plan, said the workshop was to update the board and to seek direction on the plan.

"We’re not starting from a blank slate on Mount Iron, there’s already existing use, there’s existing trails and there’s a huge informal network of trails — from trails that were either built before the council owned this land or have just been created through people naturally using the space," she said.

The approval of the trail plan did not mean trails could be built immediately, she said.

"The idea is to have a long-term view and to guide groups that come along and want to build trails to work towards something that can work as a whole, even if pieces are built over time."

Late last year the Wanaka-Upper Clutha community board approved stage one of the plan, in principle, subject to the completion of the overall plan.

At that meeting last year, it was reported that a small number of submissions had been made in support of horses on Mt Iron.

Board deputy chairwoman Kathy Dedo said the small number of submissions was an indication of the community’s lack of interest in having horses on Mt Iron.

"There were so few submissions in the original design that you actually have heard what people think and that they’re not thinking about this [horse riding on Mt Iron] and that indeed they’re not interested in that happening."

Ms Dedo also said she had heard that the current plans for Mt Iron overwhelmed people in the community.

"‘I feel overwhelmed’, that’s what I’m hearing from people about imagining this even if it is 20 years from now, but that’s a lot," she said.

Chairman Simon Telfer said although the plans looked intensive, walking the tracks would be different.

"I think it’s a recreation reserve which has been used for recreation, there’s been huge community desire to use that.

"I do think it looks intensive, but when you’re actually out there walking around, these new trails will be designed completely different.

"We know that the current track building will be far more surgical, it’ll be designed in a way to be very sympathetic with the environment," he said.

Cr Niki Gladding said the Mt Iron tracks could provide for a range of people.

"I think it’s really important that we don’t get in this thing of catering just for the masses.

"We want all kinds of people to be able to thrive here and do the things that they want to do.

"I’m supportive of it, especially if the horses will form a trail themselves," she said.

evie.sinclair@alliedmedia.co.nz