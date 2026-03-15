Chloe Murray From selling plums at the market to studying markets, a former Mount Aspiring College student has received a huge boost in the form of scholarship from a national foundation. Chloe Murray has been awarded a scholarship from the Milford foundation. Miss Murray found out she had been awarded the $10,000 per year scholarship while on break from work at a local bakery. ‘‘I was shocked because I was not expecting to be awarded it, given all the other high-achieving candidates. ‘‘I called my mum straight after that and went straight back to work,’’ she said. Miss Murray said receiving the scholarship boosted her confidence and validated her decision to attend university. ‘‘It also relieved some of the financial stress so that I could focus on my studies and achieve the grades that I expect of myself,’’ she said. In her spare time Miss Murray has volunteered for multiple events and organisations such as Mint trust, buddy programme, Challenge Wanaka, 40 Hour Challenge, Wanaka Rowing Club, Kahu Youth Trust and Rangatahi Central Lakes fund. This month the Milford foundation announced 18 students nationwide will be receiving scholarships to help pursue their dreams through tertiary education. Foundation general manager Lucy Doyle said the scholarships were about backing capability and removing financial barriers. ‘‘These students represent the next generation of contributors and leaders in Aotearoa New Zealand. ‘‘They have the drive and the ability, what they need is the support to focus fully on their studies,’’ she said. Miss Murray is now at the University of Canterbury studying law and commerce, majoring in economics. ‘‘When we were younger, my sister and I would sell plums at the local market and I would try to hock off old clothes or furniture for people. ‘‘From there, I’ve always had a job, which has been insightful to see how consumer spending, revenue and profit vary in each business.’’ The Milford Foundation Scholarship programme provides $10,000 per year during undergraduate study, along with mentoring and other support such as assistance with CV writing. evie.sinclair@odt.co.nz