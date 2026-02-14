The Gibbston Valley as seen from the air in this Otago Daily Times file photo. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

When Mary May was just 15 years old, she was summoned back to the farm to help her mother with chores — milking the cows, making the butter, or helping with her eight younger siblings.

The oldest daughter of Cardrona Valley sheep farmers in the 1950s, she did not question it, it was just part and parcel of what life was like back then.

‘‘Dad had me earmarked to come home and help Mum because, after all, she had a very big family.

‘‘I used to drive the truck so Dad could feed out on the back of it. We went from loose hay to stacked hay, to little round bales that we had.’’

She milked the family cows by hand, separated the cream and made butter from scratch.

As the daughter of sheep farmers, Jack and Mollie Scurr of Spotts Creek, she was probably destined to marry one, she said.

Eventually she did — at 20 years of age.

Mary May has been a rural girl since she was young and talks to the Wānaka Sun about the development of Central Otago. PHOTO: OLIVIA CALDWELL

She met Alan May, of Cromwell, while she was working at the Wanaka post office one evening.

‘‘He was a musterer up at Hunter Valley Station in Hawea.

‘‘He came around to ring his girlfriend and I think she ditched him that night, something like that, that’s how I met him.’’

The couple worked on several farms across the district including Lake Hawea Station where she said owners, the Rowleys, were ‘‘super people’’.

They then shifted back to the Cardrona Valley before taking on her parent’s farm at Spotts Creek.

‘‘It was modest in size by today’s standards.’’

Nowadays, Hamish and Mark Mackay own half of that original Spotts Creek Station each, after Mary’s younger brother John sold it.

In 1969, she and Alan bought Wentworth Station in the Gibbston Valley where they farmed 20,000 acres.

The couple farmed much of the flatland, now filled with vineyards, as well as the high country.

The farm’s original woolshed can now be seen as part the Peregrine Winery stone building.

‘‘All the flat land has been sold off and it is just a high country run now.

‘‘Most of them don’t have the flat land now as it is all in vineyards.’’

She said the scenery had changed vastly from their farming days.

While she may be 89, Mrs May said she was in favour of development and said the Gibbston Valley was one of her favourite parts of the country to visit.

She loved the way it had reformed over the years.

‘‘There was none of that. The land was on the useless side, you couldn’t farm it.

‘‘Now they have tidied it up in the Gibbston Valley and I just love it the way it is.

‘‘I think progress is wonderful.’’

The Mays sold the land in 1994, and the couple bought two farms in Tuatapere, Southland.

Within the first two years of living there, Mr May developed a brain tumour and died aged 62.

Mrs May moved to Arrowtown in 1998 and found a life of her own, she said.

Her husband’s death was devastating, but ‘‘you get on with it’’.

‘‘A little like my mother when she lost her mother at a young age, she always said you just have to get on with things, so you did, you just get on with it.’’

She developed a garden, visited the local Catholic church, got a part-time job and made new friends.

Life alone had not been easy, but she was grateful for a warm community and to return to her home, in Central Otago, she said.

‘‘Probably remarrying now would have been a good idea, as you sit here and you have no-one to talk to at night time, but never mind, that is life.’’