The Wānaka dinosaur slide has emerged victorious in a prehistoric playground poll conducted by the Otago Daily Times. As the Wānaka dinosaur slide celebrated its 50th anniversary in July, the decades-long debate reared its ugly head: which reptile ramp was best, Dunedin’s Marlow Park monolith or Wanaka’s sleek stegosaurus. Dunedin dominated the early voting, at one stage holding a 10-point lead in the polls, but following the publication of a commemorative spread in the Wānaka Sun and call to action on social media, the Wānaka dinosaur enjoyed a late surge, running away with 55% of the vote as the poll closed. Shawn McAvinueDunedin's downcast dinosaur hangs its head in disappointment. Photo: Shawn McAvinue ruairi.oshea@alliedmedia.co.nz