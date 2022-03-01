Skip to main content
Trust plans to light up town, lighten spirits
Queenstown's Luma event is back with a Plan B.
Fears Firearms Act may force gun clubs to close
Fears Firearms Act may force gun clubs to close
The new Arms Act is completely missing the mark and will drown firearms clubs in red tape through its unnecessary regulations, Target Shooting Southland past president Quinton Erskine says.
‘Unseasonal snowfall’ a possibility as front nears
‘Unseasonal snowfall’ a possibility as front nears
Meteorologists are monitoring the possibility of "unseasonal snowfall" in the lower South Island late on Wednesday, as cold southwesterlies approach the region.
Houseboat hopes hitting obstacles
Houseboat hopes hitting obstacles
A Southland man’s dream to captain a houseboat on Lake Dunstan rests on Southland District Council (SDC) decisions to keep it afloat — provided he makes applications.
Struggle to control Awarua wetlands blaze
Struggle to control Awarua wetlands blaze
Fire and emergency crews witnessed flames erupting 20m into the air as hectares of manuka bush were engulfed by fire on the Department of Conservation Awarua wetlands area at Awarua Bay on Saturday...
Dozens of aged-care cases
Dozens of aged-care cases
Dozens of Covid-19 cases have been detected in southern aged residential care facilities in the past five weeks, newly released data reveals.
No detail yet on health board replacement
No detail yet on health board replacement
The Southern District Health Board ceases to exist in three months, but it has little idea what will replace it.
Record numbers at trail ride fundraiser
Record numbers at trail ride fundraiser
After a false start, the Five Forks Foothills Trail Ride finally switched into gear.
Teen mountain bikers to compete in Europe
Teen mountain bikers to compete in Europe
The world has opened up and Wanaka downhill mountain bikers Kalani Muirhead (18) and Nico Arnold (17) are ready to spin their wheels in Europe as privateers in top level competition.
11-year-old Kaitangata BMX rider off to compete in Australia
11-year-old Kaitangata BMX rider off to compete in Australia
Kaitangata Black Gold BMX Club signed off another successful season at their home track with last Saturday’s Category 10 Open Day meeting.
Trail bike rider dies near Dipton
Trail bike rider dies near Dipton
A trail bike rider died after crashing into a ditch near Dipton on Saturday.
West Coast chopper pilot lucky to be alive after crash
West Coast chopper pilot lucky to be alive after crash
High in the spectacular Kahurangi National Park on the South Island's West Coast, Tony Ibbotson's Robinson R22 helicopter suddenly began shuddering.
Record-breaking big dry comes hard on heels of a very big wet
Record-breaking big dry comes hard on heels of a very big wet
The West Coast has sizzled its way into the record books, Hokitika recording its driest March on record.
Cadogan fears Nash criticism could derail tourism work
Cadogan fears Nash criticism could derail tourism work
Central Otago District Mayor Tim Cadogan has hit back at criticism levelled by Tourism Minister Stuart Nash over delays in completing destination management plans.
Culture hub welcomed by neighbour
Culture hub welcomed by neighbour
Love thy neighbour has been put into practice at Queenstown’s Remarkables Park.
995 new community cases in South; two more deaths with Covid
995 new community cases in South; two more deaths with Covid
Two more people have died with Covid in the southern area, which has 995 new community cases of the virus.
'Serious threat' made by pupil at Queenstown school
'Serious threat' made by pupil at Queenstown school
Disciplinary action has been taken against a Wakatipu High School pupil after a "serious threat" was made.
From Ignite Wanaka to Well Bean Cafe
From Ignite Wanaka to Well Bean Cafe
By day, Ignite Wanaka general manager Naomi Lindsay helps businesses get on their feet. At night, she dreams of greens.
Southern region has country’s third-highest new cases rate
Southern region has country’s third-highest new cases rate
The South recorded almost 10% of the country’s reported new Covid-19 cases yesterday.
Fire near Bluff 'could burn for weeks'
Fire near Bluff 'could burn for weeks'
Crews are making progress in their fight against a massive scrub fire near Bluff, but it is feared the peaty ground under the blaze could burn for weeks.
