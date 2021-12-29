Wednesday, 29 December 2021

Truckie killed in Lewis Pass crash named

    1. Regions
    2. Regions

    Police have named a truck driver killed in a crash on the Lewis Pass on Boxing Day.

    He was John Osborne (62), of Rangiora.

    The crash involving a truck and trailer that rolled in Lewis Pass Rd (State Highway 7) was reported to police just after 3.30am on December 26.

    Mr Osborne died at the scene. No other people or vehicles were involved.

    The circumstances of the crash, which shut the major highway for about 16 hours, are being investigated, police said.

    Eleven people have been killed on the roads during the official Christmas-New Year holiday period, which ends at 6am on December 5.

     

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter