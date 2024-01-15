Blaze destroys Teviot Valley house

Fire investigators are inspecting a Teviot Valley property after a house was destroyed in a blaze.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said firefighters were called to the property, about 2.5km south of Millers Flat, at 1.30am today.

Initially crews from Millers Flat and Roxburgh were called to respond, however an extra appliance and water tanker from Lawrence were also required.

The house was well alight when crews arrived, the spokeswoman said.

There was no one in the house at the time.

Crews extinguished the fire within an hour of being on the scene, leaving about 4am after they were satisfied the site was safe.