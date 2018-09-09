Crews contain house fire in Lawrence

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Fire crews have been able to contain a house fire in Lawrence this evening.
A Fire and Emergency spokesman said a lean to at a house in Lancaster St had caught on fire and was was slowing spreading into the building's exposed roof.
Crews from the Lawrence and Waitahuna volunteer fire brigades were able to extinguish the small blaze and a crew from the Milton volunteer fire brigade was called but not needed in the end, he said.