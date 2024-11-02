Dunstan Hospital back in surplus; staff levels, morale up too

Richard Thomson. PHOTO: ODT FILES

The company that runs Dunstan Hospital has come through 2024 in pretty good health.

Financially, it has turned a $50,000 deficit in 2023 into a $157,000 surplus in 2024, with revenue rising from $17million in 2023 to $20m in 2024.

It has also overcome most of its staffing issues.

Central Otago Health Services Ltd board chairman Richard Thomson noted in the company’s annual report there were still some vacancies but "we have largely fully staffed the hospital to a level that I think is likely to be close to unique in health in New Zealand".

"This has allowed us to now focus attention on our future strategy and how we can add more service, closer to home, for Central Otago people."

Chief executive Hayley Anderson said she was proud the board had decided to "remunerate our people appropriately".

It had been "a game changer for retention and recruitment" and had lifted morale in a year of challenge.

Forty-one employees earned more than $100,000 in 2024 compared with 24 in 2023.

Director of nursing Tina Gilbertson said the first half of the year was marked by "exceptionally high" nursing vacancies.

"Many took the opportunity to experience life and work in new locations, change their work and family life balance or seek better remuneration with Health New Zealand.

"This was a challenging time with the remaining staff demonstrating exceptional commitment, going the extra mile ... to provide the ever-increasing demand for care."

Mr Thomson paid tribute to his predecessor, Allan Kane, who retired during the year.

Board members are Mr Thomson, Stephen Quin, Tony Haycock, Francie Diver, Flora Gilkison and Peter Houghton.