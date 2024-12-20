Fire main concern with solar farm

Nearly 150 people crowded into the rugby clubrooms in Ranfurly on Monday night to discuss a proposal from Helios to build a 660ha solar farm between the town and Naseby.

Former Delta employee and whistle-blower Richard Healey was invited to speak by meeting organisers Nigel and Rose Voice, who live next to the farmland which would be home to the solar farm if resource consent was granted.

Mr Healey said he was not opposed to solar power, but there was a huge difference between domestic or community solar generation and utility company size production, he said.

There would be 32 shipping container-sized lithium-ion battery stores and enough solar panels that, if laid end-to-end, they would reach from Ranfurly into the ocean beyond Cape Reinga, Mr Healey said.

Fire was a major concern due to the gases given off. There was no time to retreat if there was a fire. Making their home as airtight as possible and sheltering in place was all people could do. However, stock did not have that option.

Battery storage seemed to be the main purpose of the site. The company could store solar energy through the day and sell it in the evening, recharge the batteries overnight at minimal cost then sell that energy back to the grid at peak time in the morning, he said.

Construction would involve 10,000 metal stakes being driven 2m deep into the ground for mounting the panels.

Glint and glare from the panels was contentious but it was possible moonlight reflecting from them could affect the Naseby dark sky status, Mr Healey said.

Several people said the time to make submissions on the resource consent to the Central Otago District Council was too short.

Central Otago Mayor Tamah Alley said the closing date was fixed by when Helios lodged its application.

Mr Healey said he believed it was deliberate and Helios were counting on people having "a million things to do" at this time of the year.

Ida Valley resident Jenny Grimmett, a planning consultant, offered to work for free for any resident unsure about making a submission to the council.

Maniototo community board member Stu Duncan said issues like the solar farm could divide communities.

"It would be an awful thing to drag such a great wee community apart."

He offered to meet anyone to discuss their concerns.

"It has been discussed deeply at council," he said.

Only one in the audience owned up to being in favour of the project and he said it would be on his brother’s farm.

He urged people to do their research and not be emotional about it.

"Do your research and use your right to submit. [The company] probably don’t want a fire either."