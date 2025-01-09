Man in custody after Ettrick drug bust

A 44-year-old man will appear in court tomorrow following a drug bust in Ettrick this morning.

Cannabis and methamphetamine were found in a search warrant at about 7.05am, alongside other drug paraphernalia and utensils, police said.

A firearm and ammunition were also located.

The search was conducted by Alexandra Police, with assistance from the Dunedin Armed Offenders Squad.

The man was taken into custody at the property.

He will appear in Queenstown District Court tomorrow, facing multiple charges.