Monday, 26 October 2020

Breaking News 1.15 pm

Man dies after accident on Central Otago farm

    By Hamish MacLean
    1. Regions
    2. Central Otago

    A man has died in Dunedin Hospital after suffering critical injuries when the truck he was driving rolled on a Central Otago farm late last week.

    A police spokeswoman confirmed, this afternoon, the man, aged in his 60s, died in hospital on Saturday.

    Emergency services were called to an Ettrick Raes Junction property just before 9am on Friday.

    Police reported the man was driving a truck carrying fertiliser when it rolled down an incline on the property.

    No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

    The man was airlifted to Dunedin in a critical condition.

    A WorkSafe spokesman said it was investigating the incident but could not comment further.

    Police inquiries into the circumstances of the incident were ongoing, the police spokeswoman said. 

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter